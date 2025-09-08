menu
Must Eats

Belcris expands with Tin's: affordable quality for every Cebuano home

September 08, 2025

Belcris Foods, Inc., a proudly homegrown manufacturer of frozen meat products, is bringing good food closer to every Cebuano family through the launch of its newest brand, Tin’s.

 

To learn more about Belcris Foods and its wide range of quality products, visit Belcris Foods' official website

 

Driven by its mission to make quality meat accessible across all markets, Belcris introduced Tin’s to cater specifically to budget-conscious consumers. Despite its affordability, the brand ensures that every product meets the same high standards of taste and quality Belcris has been known for.

Currently available in selected public markets across Cebu, Tin’s offers staple favorites such as luncheon meat, pork tocino ham, and restructured bacon — everyday essentials designed to fit the needs of Filipino households who source from neighborhood stores, groceries, and public markets.

“Affordability should not mean compromising quality. With Tin’s, we want every household to enjoy the same trusted taste of Belcris products at a price that fits their daily needs,” the company shared during the brand’s launch.

Belcris has long been a trusted partner in the food service industry, supplying hotels, resorts, and restaurants nationwide. Through its branches, partner manufacturing, and private label operations, the company has established itself as a leading name in premium meat distribution. Today, with its network of meatshops and presence in leading supermarkets, Belcris continues to make its products more accessible to Filipino families.

The launch of Tin’s marks a new chapter in Belcris’ mission of bringing “Affordable Quality” to the community — a promise to deliver delicious and reliable meat products for every table, every day.

