Bettor from Laguna wins P86.3-M Lotto 6/42 jackpot on Sept. 6 draw

By: Philippine News Agency September 08,2025 - 11:33 AM

MANILA, Philippines – A lone bettor from Santa Rosa, Laguna won the P86.3-million jackpot prize in the Lotto 6/42 draw on Saturday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Sunday.

PCSO said the ticket bore the winning combination 08-39-07-38-02-09.

READ: Lotto draw results: September 6, 2025

The winner has one year to claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City and must present the winning ticket along with two valid identification.

Winnings above PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

READ: Naka-jackpot ng P97-M sa lotto may tip sa mga kapwa mananaya

Aside from the jackpot winner, 50 players won P24,000 each for correctly picking five of the six winning numbers.

A total of 1,965 bettors will receive P800 for matching four numbers, while 34,972 players will get P20 for hitting three digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP