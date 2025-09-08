Easterlies to bring rains in Cebu

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | September 08,2025 - 10:25 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cloudy skies will prevail in Cebu during the second week of September, with localized thunderstorms expected to bring rains, the state weather bureau said.

The latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) showed that the entire Visayas will have partly cloudy skies.

Additionally, the presence of easterlies, or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, will bring rainshowers and thunderstorms in the region, the weather bureau reported on Monday, September 8.

While Pagasa said rains in the Visayas and Mindanao will be short-lived, thunderstorm clouds may bring rain from late afternoon to evening.

In fact, on Monday morning, Pagasa-Mactan has issued thunderstorm advisories covering the entire Cebu, cautioning the public about moderate to heavy rains.

As a result, some areas here like the town of Cordova decided to suspend classes for the safety of students and teachers.

Local disaster units are also urged to regularly monitor their surroundings as well as weather updates. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

