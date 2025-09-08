Cebu City: Man, 34, accused of groping girl, 13, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 7.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Chad,” a resident of the same barangay.

According to investigators, the victim was outside their home preparing to bathe when the suspect reportedly touched her chest area.

The girl, who was surprised, run and immediately reported what the suspect did to her.

The family sought assistance from Barangay Peace and Security Officers (BPSO) of Brgy. Buhisan, who accompanied them in confronting the suspect before turning him over to Labangon Police Station.

The victim later told police that the man intentionally touched her, while the suspect denied the accusation, claiming he had only brushed against her by accident.

Today, September 8, the victim and her parents are set to execute an affidavit to formally pursue charges.

He is facing criminal raps for Acts of Lasciviousness in relation to Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The suspect is currently detained at Labangon Police Station.

Under RA 7610, any person who commits lascivious conduct with a child shall suffer a penalty ranging from reclusión temporal in its medium period (14 years, 8 months and 1 day to 17 years and 4 months) to reclusión perpetua (up to 40 years).

