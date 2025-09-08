Magalong skips Senate blue ribbon probe, prefers House first

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong was a no-show in the Senate blue ribbon panel’s probe on the anomalous flood control projects in the country as he prefers to testify first before the House of Representatives.

Based on the letter he sent to the Senate, Magalong said he rejected the invitation to not “preclude any actions that should be taken against all persons who are answerable,” adding that he will make himself available to the Senate once he has appeared in the House probe.

However, Committee chair Sen. Rodante Marcoleta admitted not knowing how to “process” Magalong’s reason, pointing out that the House may not have even invited him yet.

READ: Cebu group seeks review of multi-million Cotcot River projects

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, meanwhile, said the letter was “valid enough” for him to be excused from the hearing.

“Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the leadership of the House may just invite him in the near future,” said Estrada.

READ: Magalong prefers ‘battlefield’ House inquiry first

Battleground

Sen. JV Ejercito, for his part, cited a recent interview by Magalong where he said that he intends to “bring the battle to the battleground” which is why he wants to go to the lower chamber first—a move Marcoleta questioned.

“But he is not the one to judge whether or not the action is in the House or in the Blue Ribbon of the Senate,” said Marcoleta.

“I am not taking this against him, palagay ko hayaan na lang natin hatulan na lang siya ng tao kung dapat ba siyang nagpunta dito o hihintayin muna siya na siya ay imbitahan pa ng House,” he added.

(I’m not holding this against him. I think we should just let the people judge whether he should have come here or waited to be invited by the House first.)

When Sen. Erwin Tulfo seconded how the House may not even invite Magalong in the first place, Marcoleta responded that they could not judge the intent of the House.

“We cannot judge what the House of Representatives will do pero ang invitation natin malinaw na sana’y magpahayag siya rito, tutal tayo naman ay nag-invite na,” said Marcoleta.

(We cannot judge what the House of Representatives will do but our invitation was clear that we hoped he would speak here, since we already extended the invitation.)

“…[Kung] hindi siya iimbitahin edi bahala na lang sila kung ano gusto nila mangyari, but as far as we are concerned we are serious in inviting him to help us shed on some issues that this committee is trying to deliberate on,” he added.

(If he won’t be invited, then it’s up to them whatever they want to happen, but as far as we are concerned, we are serious in inviting him to help us shed light on some issues that this committee is trying to deliberate on.)

Other absentees

Meanwhile, other invitees who did not attend the probe were newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) chief Vince Dizon, as well as former DPWH Undersecretary for regional operations Eugenio Pipo Jr.

Dizon in his letter said he was not able to attend the hearing as he still has “several urgent and pending concerns of the DPWH” to address.

Pipo, on the other hand, cited his resignation from his post and replacement as the reasons for not attending.

Marcoleta accepted Dizon’s reason, but rejected Pipo’s reason as it was “not valid.”

“Even if you resigned, for courtesy you have to be present because you were invited for a hearing,” said Marcoleta.

No particular action was then made against those who chose not to attend the probe, stating that the matter will be dealt with “in the next sessions.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP