Discaya names lawmakers, DPWH officials in flood control mess
MANILA, Philippines — Contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II named several congressmen and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials who allegedly solicited money from him in exchange for winning government project bids.
During the Senate blue ribbon panel’s third hearing on anomalous flood control projects on Monday, Discaya identified the following individuals:
- Terrence Calatrava
- Cong. Roman Romulo
- Cong. Jojo Ang
- Cong. Patrick Michael Vargas
- Cong. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde
- Nicanor Briones
- Cong. Marcy Teodoro
- Cong. Florida Robes
- Cong. Elijandro Madronio
- Cong. Benjamin Agarao Jr.
- Cong. Florencio Noel
- Cong. Reynante Arrogancia
- Cong. Marvin Rillo
- Cong. Leody Tarriela
- Cong. Teodoro Haresco
- Cong. Antonieta Eudela
- Cong Dean Asistio
- Cong. Marivic Co-pilar
“We had no choice because if we didn’t cooperate, they would create problems for the project awarded to us through mutual termination or right-of-way issues, both of which would prevent the project from being implemented. After we won the bidding, some DPWH officials approached us to ask for and take their share of the project amount,” Discaya said.
“The percentage they demanded ranged from no less than 10% and went up to 25%, which became a condition to ensure the contract’s implementation would not be hindered,” he added.
