Cebu City: 11 nabbed for illegal cockfighting in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Brgy. Mambaling apprehended 11 men for their alleged involvement in an illegal cockfighting in Sitio Puntod on Sunday afternoon, September 7.

According to the Mambaling Police Station, the operation was launched at around 4:50 p.m., following routine patrols in the area.

Upon arrival, police officers discovered the cockfight in progress, prompting several individuals to scatter. However, authorities managed to apprehend 11 men on site.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Patrolman Felmar Gomez, who was part of the team, confirmed that while some participants managed to escape, those arrested were immediately brought to the Mambaling Police Station for processing.

The suspects, whose ages range from early 30s to late 60s, were caught in the act of betting on the fight.

Police also confiscated two fighting cocks, one alive and one dead, along with gaffing paraphernalia and P1,000 in bet money.

The suspects now face charges for the violation of Presidential Decree 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling. Charges against them are set for filing today, September 8.

Evidence recovered, which include the fighting cocks, are currently in the possession of Mambaling police and will be presented during the inquest proceedings.

Under PD 1602, those found guilty of engaging in or organizing illegal cockfighting may face imprisonment and fines, depending on the severity of the offense.

Meanwhile, police assured that the operation against illegal gambling will continue in Brgy. Mambaling and neighboring areas to curb such activities.

