Cebuano talents make mark in 2025 PBA Rookie Draft

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano basketball players made their presence felt in the 2025 PBA Season Rookie Draft held on Sunday, September 7, at the Mall of Asia Music Hall, with several homegrown talents earning roster spots in the country’s premier league.

Out of a record 122 aspirants, eight of the nine Cebuanos were drafted in Arnold Dave Ando, Sean Quitevis, Dolan Adlawan, JJ Gesalem, Royce Alforque, John Galinato, Kenny Rogers Rocacurva, and Kint Ariar. Only St. Benilde guard and former UV Green Lancers champion Gab Cometa didn’t make the cut.

Leading the pack was Ando, a 6-foot-7 forward from San Remigio in northern Cebu who previously suited up for the UST Growling Tigers, San Juan Knights and the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys in the MPBL, and the Chooks-to-Go 3×3 team during the FIBA World Tour craze. He was selected 14th overall (second round) by the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

Quitevis, a former Ateneo Blue Eagles team captain, followed as the 36th overall pick (third round) by TNT Tropang Giga, where he reunites with fellow Cebuano Roger Pogoy. The 6-foot-1 guard, also from Cebu City, honed his game in the UAAP during his high school and college years.

Adlawan, a 6-foot-5 big man who previously played for the Cebu Classic (later rebranded as Cebu Greats) in the MPBL, was drafted 37th overall (fourth round) by Terrafirma Dyip.

Gesalem, 6’1, was drafted fourth in the fifth round or 51st overall by NorthPort Batang Pier. Gesalem played for the Cebu Greats with Adlawan in the MPBL. Gesalem also played for UST in his collegiate days and the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles in the Cesafi.

Joining Adlwan at Terrafirma is Alforque, the pride of Liloan and a standout from the FEU Tamaraws and UV Baby Lancers. He was chosen 48th overall (fifth round). Alforque also played briefly in the MPBL with the San Juan Knights.

Another Cebuano guard, Rocacurva of Camotes Island, once a top scorer for the CIT-U Wildcats before transferring to the Letran Knights in the NCAA, landed with NorthPort Batang Pier as the 77th overall pick (eighth round).

Also, Galinato, younger brother of former UC Webmasters ace Paul Galinato. The combo guard, who starred for the NU Bulldogs, San Juan Knights in the MPBL, and SMDC-NU in the PBA D-League, was taken 78th overall (seventh round) by the NLEX Road Warriors.

Rounding out the group was Lapu-Lapu City’s Kint Ariar who got drafted No. 2 in the ninth round or 81st overall with NorthPort Batang Pier. Ariar, a former CIT-U Wildcat also followed Rocacurva’s footsteps with Letran and later on played for a bunch of MPBL teams with the Imus Braderhood as his last stop before declaring his draft for the PBA.

Also, there were two Cesafi-bred players who molded their basketball careers in Cebu also figured in the draft. Christian Manaytay, who won a high school title with SHS-Ateneo de Cebu, cracked the first round’s top 10 after being picked by Rain or Shine. Joshua Yerro, a two-time Cesafi high school champion with the UV Baby Lancers, also made the cut as the 42nd pick for Magnolia.

