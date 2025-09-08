Bohol PNP probe killing of two brothers in Talibon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Bohol province are investigating the killing of two brothers, who were reportedly involved in the quarry business, in Talibon town.

The victims, who were identified as alias “Witwit,” 36, and alias “Jeloy,” 42, died from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night, September 6.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Police Major Rupal Labasbas, chief of Talibon Police Station, said that one of the victims was welding something inside their compound in Purok 1, Barangay Tanghaligue while the other victim was playing mahjong nearby when a still undetermined number of armed men arrived.

Police said that the suspects, who were wearing dark clothes and caps, boarded a white van.

The gunmen allegedly fired at the two brothers multiple times. One of them was said to have died on the spot while the other brother died as he was rushed to the hospital.

“Sa karon kamulo ang atoang further investigation ani og unsa gyud. Karon wala pa ta’y mahatag nga suspects,” Labasbas said.

(As of now, we are still conducting further investigation to determine the motive behind the killing. For now, we could not yet release any information as to the identity of the suspects.)

Quarry business

However, police investigators do not discount the possibility that the killing was related to their quarry business.

Talibon police received information that the brothers had a quarrel with someone prior to their killing Saturday night.

Labasbas said that they are currently backtracking by reviewing CCTV footage, hoping to determine where the van came from or identify its passengers.

They are also investigating whether the victims received a death threat prior to the incident.

PCOL Arnel Banzon, director of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), has directed police stations to continue to conduct checkpoints and patrols while intelligence and investigations teams from the provincial headquarters were already deployed to help investigate the case and conduct of hot pursuit operations.

“A Special Investigation Team will also be organized to fast track the conduct investigation,” Banzon said. “We would like to appeal the general public to help the police by providing information that would lead to the identification and apprehension of the perpetrators and for the fast solution of the case,” he added.