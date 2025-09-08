Moalboal tourism office warns tourists: Beware of fraudulent tour, hotel bookings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipal Government of Moalboal warned the public against unscrupulous individuals who scam tourists through online bookings.

This comes after the Municipal Tourism Office of the town received complaints from tourists regarding fraudulent accommodation and tour bookings.

Joana Santillan, a tourism staff member of the Municipal Tourism Office of Moalboal, said that around July this year, they received a complaint from a foreign and a local tourist against a tour operator in Brgy. Basdiot of the town.

CDN Digital is withholding the name of the tour operator pending their comment on the issue.

Santillan said that the foreign national had already paid a down payment of P3,000 for a whale shark watching and canyoneering activity. However, on the day of the scheduled tour, they could no longer contact the operator.

“Need na pa gyud nila ang refund kay flight na nila the following day,” Santillan said.

READ: Moalboal’s sardine run beach among Southeast Asia’s best

The same scenario also happened to a local tourist, who, when asking for a refund, could no longer reach the operator.

As a result, the two sought assistance and discovered that the tour operator did not have a business permit.

“Gitagaan nana sila ug notice kay wala sila’y business permit. Unya gitagaan sila ug seven days, unya as per sa treasury, wala gihapon sila molukat ug business permit,” she added.

Mayor Inocentes Cabaron also called the attention of the tour operator’s owner; however, the Municipal Tourism Office recently found out that the operator has changed their business name.

Lawyer Nel Ediza, private secretary of Mayor Cabaron, said that the mayor supports the tourism office in their call for legitimacy.

“Para matarong ang mga walay business permit and call out scammers,” Ediza said.

Aside from this, the Municipal Tourism Office also recently received a complaint regarding fraudulent hotel and accommodation bookings.

A complainant booked accommodation online and paid P1,500. However, upon arriving at the hotel, they found that the person they transacted with online was not connected to the establishment.

Santillan expressed concern that these incidents might affect the town’s tourism industry.

“Sunod-sunod naman gud, lisod na sab kaayo,” Santillan said. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP