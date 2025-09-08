Sarah Discaya mas dako pa og kita sa NBA superstar Lebron James
Giistoryahan karon sa social media kung pila ang kita gyod kuno sa kontrobersyal nga contractor nga si Sarah Discaya ug gikumpara kini sa kita sa NBA superstar nga si Lebron James.
May usa ka Facebook page ang nipagawas sa comparison kung pila ang kita sa gisukitsukit o gibatikos karon nga negosyante ug government contractor — kung ikumpara kini sa kita sa NBA basketball superstar nga si Lebron James.
Ang Bandera, diin nakuha kining balitaa, nibase sa post sa Full Court sa FB nga, nikita kuno si Discaya og $563 million o P31 billion gikan sa 2022 hangtud sa 2025 samtang si Lebron James nikita og $528 million o P29 billion sa iyang pagduwa sa 22 seasons sa NBA.
Ang caption sa maong FB page sa ilang post mao ni, “INSANE: A Filipina contractor made more than LeBron James’ entire NBA career earnings.”
Base pa sa report sa Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), nakakuha og mobalor nga mga P31 billion nga flood-control project sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) gikan sa 2022 hangtud sa 2025 ang mga construction firm sa mga Discaya.
Mao ni ang mga reaksyon sa mga netizen sa maong FB post.
“Discaya the “GOAT “ = Greatest Of All Thieves. MVP – most valuable projects.”
“Balding vs flooding.”
“She did it in 3 years vs Lebron’s 2 decades.”
“More funds in the Philippines bruh!”
“The King vs the King in*ng to.”
Sa niaging semana (Septyembre 1) didto sa sa Senate hearing kabahin sa mga anomaloso nga mga flood-control project, giankon ni Sarah Discaya nga naa silay gipanag-iya nga mga 28 luxury car.
Apil na niini ang Rolls Royce Cullinan (P42 million), Maybach (P22 million), Mercedes Benz G60 (P23 million), ug Bentley (P20 million). Naa pod silay mga Cadillac Escalade, mga Range Rover, ug mga GMCs.
Usa si Discaya sa mga contractor nga giimbestigahan karon sa Senado tungod sa pagkalambigit kuno sa mga anomaloso nga mga flood-control project sa DPWH.
