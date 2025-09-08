Royina Garma leaves PH for Malaysia as tourist, Immigration confirms

Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Royina Garma. Inquirer photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Former police colonel and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma left the country for Malaysia on Sunday evening, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

This was confirmed by the BI on Monday, stating that Garma’s departure had been reported to the Department of Justice.

Garma arrived in the country last Saturday from Los Angeles, California.

“She left as a tourist for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3,” the BI said in a statement.

Garma has been a subject of immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) since November 15, 2024, but the BI clarified that “no hold departure order or warrant of arrest issued against her.”

During a series of House quad committee hearings, Police Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza tagged Garma and former National Police Commission commissioner Edilberto Leonardo as the alleged masterminds in the killing of former PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

Garma also revealed to the quad committee that the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte implemented a “Davao template” reward system for police officers tasked to carry out the killings of those on the drug list.

