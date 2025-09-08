Cebu road accidents: BJMP van overturns in Argao, tricycle driver dies in Borbon crash

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 08,2025 - 09:37 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate vehicular accidents struck both northern and southern Cebu over the weekend, leaving several people injured and one fatality recorded.

Argao accident

In Argao town, a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) transport vehicle carrying 12 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and escorted by jail personnel overturned along the curved portion of the national highway in Barangay Langtad at around 7:48 a.m. on Monday, September 8.

According to initial investigation, the vehicle driven by JO1 Jay Talaboc skidded on the rain-soaked road after he stepped on the brakes, causing it to overturn.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Master Sergeant Christian N. Elijay, the case investigator, confirmed that the inmates were on their way to attend a court hearing when the accident happened.

“Pag abot nila sa area, ang atoang weather condition kay nag-ulan. Dayon, tungod sa kadanlog sa karsada, nya nag apas pud sa oras kay para maabot dayon didto sa area. Kanang lugara kay curved na, medyo kurbada ba. Pag brake sa driver, mao tong na-out of lane, pag out of lane, gibawi niya og balik ang manobela para matarong pero na-out of control na,” Elijay explained.

(When they arrived in the area, the weather condition was rainy. Then, because the road was slippery and they were also rushing to make it on time, the vehicle went out of its lane on the curved portion of the road. When the driver stepped on the brakes, he lost control of the vehicle even though he tried to steer it back.)

Emergency responders from the Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) rushed to the site and transported the injured to Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital.

The driver sustained serious injuries, including a suspected fracture in his thigh and chest, while one jail guard and several inmates suffered lacerations, abrasions, and body pains.

Authorities also assured that no PDL managed to escape during the incident.

Borbon fatality

Meanwhile, in northern Cebu, a collision in Barangay Clavera, Borbon on Saturday night, September 6, resulted in the death of a tricycle driver after being hit by a passenger bus.

Police said the tricycle, driven by 51-year-old Rodillo Pelayo Lopez, was traveling without headlights and counter-flowed into the lane of a Metro Cebu Autobus, leading to the collision.

Lopez was dragged several meters by the impact, while the bus fell to the edge of the road.

Borbon Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Police Lieutenant Valmyr Anton C. Tabian, confirmed that Lopez later died from his injuries.

“Yung sa other side of the party, yung nasa tricycle is namatay during the night of the accident,” he said.

(On the other side, the person on the tricycle died during the night of the accident.)

One bus passenger sustained minor injuries after hitting the seat in front, but the majority of the 40 passengers safely disembarked and left the area before authorities arrived.

The bus driver remains detained at the Borbon Municipal Police Station while facing charges of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide.

Police in Argao and Borbon said further investigations are underway to determine the liabilities of both drivers.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP