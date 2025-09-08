Gwen Garcia dismisses links to Discayas, Quirante

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The former governor of Cebu, Gwendolyn Garcia, shut down rumors that she had personal ties with contractors facing scrutiny over alleged corruption involving flood control projects.

“I don’t know these Discayas but naa naman ang mga pangalan (they have revealed the names)… Basaha, pangitaa kuno akong ngalan kung naa ba (Read, if my name is there),”

In a press conference on Monday, September 8, Garcia responded to unofficial reports linking her to the Discayas and Engr. Allan Quirante of QM Builders.

While acknowledging that her administration awarded the contract for bulk water projects in Malabuyoc and Alegria, the ex-governor denied any knowledge that the winning contractor had connections with the Discayas.

“I don’t know anything. Ang gipakita sa akoa is SBK (What was shown to me was SBK),” said Garcia.

Except for sharing the same hometown, Garcia also claimed she has no personal ties with Quirante, who owns the Dumanjug-based QM Builders.

Quirante started out as a small-scale hardware store owner in their locality, and did contracting works there, including those of the late governor Pabling Garcia.

“He keeps telling me that kanang dako kuno ang utang kabubut-on sa akong amahan, dili nako (he owes a lot to my father, not me). He did not get a single project from the Cebu Provincial Government. Wa’y single project na si Allan Quirante (Not a single project from Allan Quirante). The records will speak,” explained Garcia.

In fact, the beleaguered contractor apparently still owes the Capitol up to P100 million for quarry violations.

QM Builders reportedly did extraction works on the Naga City side of the Metro Cebu Expressway without securing any permits.

Furthermore, his firm had no dealings under her administration, Garcia added, and that she refused an invitation to serve as a godmother for one of Quirante’s relatives.

“Kung ana pa mi ka-BFF, ako gyud mag-una didto kay trophy ninang gyud ko kay gobernador gud. But I said no. Why? Because we have collectibles from QM. That’s why he never got a single project,” said Garcia.

The new administration of the Capitol, headed by incumbent Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, has ordered an audit of all 154 province-funded infrastructure projects in the wake of the flood control scandal.

During the review, they reported that the bulk water projects aimed at expanding access to potable water supply in the towns of Alegria and Liloan had ties to Discaya-owned firms.

Meanwhile, the former governor also slammed critics attempting to implicate her in the flood control controversy, adding that she had no hand in any of these projects.

Additionally, Garcia denied that her administration has benefited or funded a single centavo on any DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highway)-implemented projects in Cebu.

Cebu has had a total of 414 flood control projects since 2022, based on data from DPWH uploaded on the Sumbong sa Pangulo portal.

It is also the second province with the largest number of flood control infrastructure in the country, next to Bulacan.

The DPWH in Central Visayas has earlier reported that there are no ghost flood control projects in the region. /csl

