Rebirth of an icon: the new Cebu Coliseum

After 63 years of serving as a cornerstone of Cebu City’s sports and culture, the iconic Cebu Coliseum has officially unveiled a spectacular transformation.

On September 6, 2025, the coliseum celebrated its grand reopening with a blessing and inauguration ceremony, marking the beginning of a new chapter for this cherished landmark. The renovation, a testament to the vision and leadership of Atty. Augusto W. Go, has breathed new life into the structure, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub for generations to come.

The momentous event was attended by a distinguished roster of guests, including leaders from the institution, media, and both the private and public sectors, all gathered to witness this historic occasion. At the heart of it all was Atty. Go, whose commitment to the project made this stunning revival possible.

A Vision Realized

The journey to this rebirth began when Atty. Go assumed active management of the coliseum. Recognizing its immense potential, he and Architect Maxwell Espina embarked on an ambitious plan to refurbish the venue in May of this year. What followed was a swift but meticulous four-month-long construction period that exceeded all initial expectations.

“When I took active management in this coliseum, I saw potential, and I am very happy it turned out to be true,” Atty. Go shared enthusiastically during the ceremony. “Everybody is very excited about how this place has turned out. I am happy that we made this decision to refurbish this place.”

World-Class Upgrades for a Legendary Venue

The P100 million renovation has equipped the coliseum with cutting-edge facilities, elevating it to a modern, world-class standard. The centerpiece is a new FIBA-standard court, complete with retractable bleachers that offer flexible seating arrangements for various events. A state-of-the-art jumbotron now dominates the space, providing a dynamic visual experience for spectators.

Beyond these major additions, every detail was considered to enhance the comfort and functionality of the venue. The coliseum now features 16 heavy-duty air-conditioning units, twin industrial ceiling fans, and a completely new sound and electrical system, guaranteeing a comfortable and immersive experience for all attendees.

More Than Just a Sports Hub: A Venue of Countless Memories

While the renovation has brought modern innovation to the forefront, it was also driven by a profound respect for the coliseum’s rich history. For over six decades, the arena has been the backdrop for countless memories—from nerve-wracking basketball games and electrifying concerts to grand academic and cultural events.

“It’s a 60-year-old building with a lot of memories attached to it,” Architect Espina highlighted, underscoring the sentimental value of the structure. The project serves as a shining example of how a historic landmark can be preserved and renewed. “We encourage the renewal of old structures, especially those that have some significance in terms of history,” Espina added. “I think this is one very good example of such a structure that has maintained its use, its original use, and is now part of Cebu’s history.”

By blending the sentimental with the innovative, the renovation ensures that the coliseum’s legacy endures while providing the very best facilities for the people of Cebu.

What’s Next for the New Cebu Coliseum?

The reopening is perfectly timed to host the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) 2025 games, marking the association’s 25th anniversary. As the new home for the sports and academic association of 17 schools, colleges, and universities in Cebu, the coliseum will once again be at the center of the region’s most anticipated collegiate competition.

Looking beyond sports, Atty. Go also announced that the coliseum will be the prestigious venue for the coronation night of Miss Asia Pacific International in October 2025, showcasing its versatility and continued importance as a cultural hub.

A Commitment to Cultivating Cebuano Talent

The renovation of the Cebu Coliseum is a key part of Atty. Go’s broader vision: to create spaces where Cebuanos can hone their skills and chase their passions. With the reopening of the coliseum and the simultaneous launch of the newly opened Magnum Sports Complex, his commitment extends far beyond a single building. He is dedicated to fostering a community where talent can flourish, creating opportunities for athletes and artists alike.

This ‘glow-up’ is more than just a physical upgrade; it is a powerful statement of belief in Cebu’s past, present, and future. The Cebu Coliseum is back, better than ever, ready to create new memories and continue its legacy as a true Cebuano icon.