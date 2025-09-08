Debt or payables? Gwen insists Cebu is debt-free

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The clash between Cebu’s current and former governor continues, and this time, over the correct usage of accounting terms.

As far as former Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia is concerned, the province remains debt-free.

“I can say without fear of contradiction, wala tay (we have no) outstanding obligation from any financial institution,” Garcia told reporters in a press conference on Monday, September 8.

The ex-governor was responding to claims from her successor, incumbent Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, that she left the province with a debt amounting to P1.1 billion.

It can be recalled that Baricuatro, during her State of the Province Address (SOPA), revealed that Garcia’s administration failed to settle debt amounting to P1.1 billion in payables.

For Garcia, these should not be treated as debt per se, eventually criticizing Baricuatro for doing so.

“She’s unable to distinguish between a payable and an actual debt or a loan from a financial institution,” Garcia said.

She even went so far as to suggest that her successor needs to do more studying.

“Kana man gung utang moingon siya nga utang ni sa probinsya kaning P1.1 billion (If she says the province has a debt of P1.1 billion), that should be certified by the provincial treasurer. That should be certified by the provincial budget officer and the provincial accountant because that is due to be recorded as utang, dili bayranan (not payables). Dako kay nag diperensya (That’s a huge difference),” she added.

In accounting, both payables and debts fall under liabilities, with multiple sources stating that payables can be considered as ‘short-term debt’, typically less than 12 months.

Account liabilities refer to liabilities incurred in the normal course of business for which goods or services have been received but payment has not been made as of the end of the fiscal year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics of the United States.

Meanwhile, debt is defined as money the government borrows “on a short-term basis either to meet operating cash needs or in anticipation of long-term borrowing at later dates. /csl

