Minglanilla routs San Fernando for back-to-back wins in Rhea Gullas Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champion Abante Minglanilla showcased its depth and firepower after dismantling the San Fernando Buffalos, 86-57, in the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball Tournament on Sunday, September 7, at the Carcar Sports Complex in southern Cebu.

The victory capped a productive weekend for Minglanilla, which also turned back Sidlak Carcar, 75-69, on Saturday at its home court in the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Lance Kendrew Salma spearheaded the attack with a game-high 22 points, along with four rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Khranz John Mendaros chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Kurt Denver Erediano came close to a double-double with nine points and 10 boards.

With the win, Minglanilla tightened its hold on the No. 2 spot in the standings at 3-1.

San Fernando, meanwhile, slipped to 1-3 despite Jarmaine Keith Suan’s 18 points and Jan Laurence Saz’s 11.

In the other game, Sidlak Carcar bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Minglanilla by beating Blissful Sibonga, 74-66.

Dhrazy Bacon topscored for Carcar with 19 points, while Treb Josaphat Mancao and Christopher Dellica added 14 and 13, respectively. Carcar now holds a 2-2 record in third place.

Niño Keanz Hermia once again carried the fight for Sibonga, following up his 30-point explosion the previous night with 29 markers and nine rebounds. His brother Marvince chipped in 10 points, but Sibonga also dropped to 1-3.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP