Ping Lacson to head Senate blue ribbon committee

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson will now head the Senate blue ribbon committee, according to newly-installed Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

Sotto answered in the affirmative when asked in a Viber message on Monday night if there was already an agreement that Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, the incumbent chairman of the blue ribbon panel, would be replaced by Lacson.

Sotto was initially asked if Marcoleta would stay as head of the panel.

“He is not a member of the majority. The Blue Ribbon is reserved for the majority,” Sotto said.

The blue ribbon committee is currently investigating the alleged anomalous flood control projects in the country.

ALSO READ:

Sotto approached for budget insertions by DPWH ‘Usec Cabral,’ says Lacson

Lacson urges ‘surgical fix’ for DPWH flood control anomalies, not ‘band-aid’ solution

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP