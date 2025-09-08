Paul Alelu Flores takes the helm of USPF Panthers in Cesafi Season 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Paul Alelu Flores is entering a new chapter in his coaching career as he takes charge of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Flores embraced the challenge of leading the Panthers, a storied Cesafi program and a consistent Final Four contender.

Flores previously coached the now-disbanded Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, a team known for its grit and relentless style of play. But for him, basketball success is only part of the job.

“As the new head coach, I want to add a few things while continuing what Coach Allan [Cabatingan] built, which is teaching our players how to balance academics and sports. We want to see them succeed beyond basketball, which ultimately means earning a degree,” Flores said.

He added that his vision goes beyond wins and losses. “We want to build them as winners both on the court and in life. Most importantly, we want to instill humility and mold them into players with humble hearts.”

This season, Cesafi will feature a tougher double-round robin format. Flores acknowledged that the Panthers are in a rebuilding phase but stressed they are ready to compete.

“Our team is a mix of veterans, sophomores, and prized recruits. I expect them to play with maturity. We are a rebuilding team this season,” he said.

Flores is not starting from scratch, as he brought with him three of his most trusted players from CRMC: sharpshooter Keaton Clyde Taburnal, hustle player Redjhee Recimiento, and floor general Paulo Dalumpines.

He also expressed gratitude to USPF owner Brian Jereza and coach Allan Cabatingan for welcoming him into the Panthers’ program.

“I’m forever grateful for this opportunity, and I will treat it as a blessing to give back and guide this team to become winners not just in basketball but in life,” Flores said.

As he begins this new journey, Flores reminded his players to always see the bigger picture and strive to improve. He also called on the USPF community to rally behind the Panthers this season.

