Tiny town of Malabuyoc bags more flood control projects than Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The sleepy town of Malabuyoc in southwestern Cebu, with a population of no more than 20,000 people, has implemented more flood control projects than the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu combined.

These are just some of the key findings related to flood control projects in Cebu.

It has been a month since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called out national officials over alleged ‘substandard and overpriced’ flood control projects in the country.

The issue, however, remains fresh in the minds of Filipinos and Cebuanos, especially with the ongoing Congressional hearing.

The Malacañang has also launched the Sumbong sa Pangulo portal, which compiles the most recent flood control projects.

Eventually, it served as a treasure trove of information for investigators, journalists, and even amateur internet sleuths to track down apparent corruption involving these multi-million peso projects.

CDN Digital has analyzed the Sumbong sa Pangulo dataset scraped and compiled by Filipino journalist and Harvard University’s Nieman Foundation Fellow Jaemark Tordecilla.

For this report, we cleaned and filtered the scraped data to show information pertaining to flood control projects in Cebu, and below are some of the most notable findings.

Areas with the largest number of flood control projects

Since 2022, Cebu has been the recipient of a total of 414 flood control projects, worth over P26 billion.

Disaggregating data from the Sumbong sa Pangulo down to the local level, we found out that the capital Cebu City has the largest number of flood control projects, at 47, with a total worth of P1,839,386,049.

Coming in second is the town of Malabuyoc, located approximately 120 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. This fifth-class municipality has had a total of 41 flood control projects since 2022.

But all the flood control projects in Malabuyoc, interestingly, cost almost double than that of Cebu City, at P3,321,058,928.

At least 15 of the flood control projects found in Malabuyoc had been undertaken by Dumanjug-based construction firm QM Builders, whose founder and owner, Engr. Allan Quirante earlier appeared before the Senate to answer questions from lawmakers.

QM Builders was also among the top 15 contractors nationwide that bagged multi-million-peso flood control projects.

Furthermore, we found out that 263 of the 414 flood control projects implemented in Cebu since 2022, roughly 64 percent, belonged outside Metro Cebu.

Contract cost

When ranked by contract cost, Cebu City only placed seventh, far behind three towns outside Metro Cebu that dominated the list.

Ronda, Dumanjug, and Malabuyoc, all under Cebu’s 7th district, claimed the top spots when it comes to having the biggest overall cost of flood control projects. The district also includes Alcantara, Alegria, Badian, Ginatilan, and Moalboal, two of which also broke into the top 10.

Ginatilan secured about ₱1.2 billion worth of projects, while Moalboal followed with roughly ₱730 million, underscoring how some big-ticket flood control spending went to areas outside the metro.

What are the most expensive flood-control projects?

Technically, the single flood control project in Cebu with the highest price tag is the construction of a Flood Mitigation Structure along Tipolo River, Mandaue City, Cebu, which costs P173.7 million.

It was undertaken by ZLREJ Trading Corporation and Gicar Construction Inc.

But further analysis of the data revealed that the most expensive flood-control projects in Cebu are in Talisay City, and all are located along Mananga River, one of the major tributaries in Cebu.

These involved the construction of revetment walls and flood control structures, both in the upstream and downstream portions.

Divided into six segments, covering the period 2024 to 2025, it costs the government roughly a total of P876 million. The lone contractor for all six projects is QM Builders.

Are these areas flood-prone?

Roughly 200 flood control projects in Cebu are constructed near or along major rivers, creeks and other tributaries.

When looking at geo-hazard maps like those from HazardHunterPH, the government-developed, one-stop platform for site-specific hazard assessment and NOAH of the University of the Philippines (UP), these areas face medium to high flooding hazards.

For example, HazardHunterPH indicates that the downstream portions of the Mananga River, from Brgy. Lagtang down to Brgy. Biasong is highly susceptible to floods.

In fact, a huge portion of Brgy. Biasong is considered ‘very flood-prone’.

Likewise, the areas surrounding the Butuanon River, both in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, face high flood risks.

We tried to locate some of the DPWH-funded flood control projects in Cebu on HazardHunter PH and NOAH using existing information. But due to a lack of more specific coordinates, we were unable to pinpoint them accurately.

Top contractors

It came as no surprise that the contractor that bagged approximately 37 percent, translating to 3 out of 10 flood control projects, in Cebu is no other than Quirante-owned firms.

These are QM Builders and Quirante Construction Corporation.

Overall, the national government granted Quirante’s construction companies roughly P9.4 billion in public funds to construct these flood control projects alone.

What officials are saying

Despite suffering from severe flooding in the urban areas, the entire island of Cebu is not generally not considered among the most flood-prone provinces in the country.

Nevertheless, several local officials supported Malacañang’s calls for transparency and accountability over these controversial projects.

Additionally, the Department of Public Works and Highway in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) has assured that there are no ‘ghost flood control projects’ in the region. /csl

