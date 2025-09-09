Daily Gospel, September 9

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 8, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the Twenty-third week in ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 6, 12-19.

Jesus departed to the mountain to pray, and he spent the night in prayer to God.

When day came, he called his disciples to himself, and from them he chose Twelve, whom he also named apostles:

Simon, whom he named Peter, and his brother Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew,

Matthew, Thomas, James the son of Alphaeus, Simon who was called a Zealot,

and Judas the son of James, and Judas Iscariot, who became a traitor.

And he came down with them and stood on a stretch of level ground. A great crowd of his disciples and a large number of the people from all Judea and Jerusalem and the coastal region of Tyre and Sidon came to hear him and to be healed of their diseases; and even those who were tormented by unclean spirits were cured.

Everyone in the crowd sought to touch him because power came forth from him and healed them all.

Source: Dailygospel.org