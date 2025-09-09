Grand Lotto P132.9M jackpot: No winner on Sept. 8 draw 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Bettors can still have another shot at the more than P130 million jackpot of the 6/55 Grand Lotto.

This was after no one picked the correct number combination of the two major lotto draws on Monday, September 8.

The lotto games drawn last night were the Grand Lotto and the 6/45 Megalotto, which has a jackpot of P20,241,744.00.

For the Grand Lotto, no one got the winning number combination of 14-45-24-55-44-16 for the P132,998,277.60 jackpot.

This means that in the next draw for the Grand Lotto on Wednesday, September 10, bettors can still take a shot at winning the 6/55 game’s jackpot which is expected to hit P133 million or more.

For the Megalotto also drawn on Monday, no bettor guessed the right set of numbers — 39-28-8-44-34-31 — to win P20 million plus jackpot.

The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the Megalotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

For tonight, September 9, three major lotto games will be drawn by the PCSO, the 6/58 Ultra Lotto, 6/49 Super Lotto and the 6/42 Lotto.

Up for grabs for tonight’s draw are the jackpots of Ultra Lotto (P49.5 million or more), Super Lotto (P25.9 million or more), and 6/42 Lotto (P5.9 million).

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while the Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

