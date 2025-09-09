Felix Tiukinhoy: The commissioner who walked to the edge but always chose to lead Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Long-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy has been quietly submitting his resignation since his very first year as commissioner of the now-defunct Cebu Amateur Athletics Association (CAAA).

What the public didn’t know until now was that he filed these letters after every season, weighed down by the magnitude, responsibility, and scope of running the biggest intercollegiate league outside Manila.

Each year, however, the board of trustees would reject his resignation. Eventually, about seven years ago, Tiukinhoy grew tired of the routine and stopped submitting his letters, accepting instead that he was bound to remain Cesafi’s commissioner up to this day.

For nearly 30 years, Tiukinhoy has been the shock absorber of criticism within Cebu sports. He faced every controversy and complaint thrown at the league. Over time, he became immune.

Love him or hate him though, but he has helped shape Cesafi into what it is today which is the premier league outside Manila, standing next only to the NCAA and UAAP. Its roots stretched back more than 80 years if the CAAA years are included.

Now that Cesafi marks its 25th silver anniversary, Tiukinhoy can’t help but reflect on how far the league has come. Starting from the days when he and a small circle of Cebu school presidents turned weekly dinners into what became a lasting institution.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tiukinhoy recalled how he was thrust into the commissioner’s chair and how Cesafi has evolved over the last 25 years. He revealed that he only accepted the post after University of Cebu chairman and current Cesafi president Atty. Augusto Go personally offered it to him in a shotgun fashion.

“The talks about me being appointed as CAAA commissioner started in 1994-1995. Back then, I always refused because I knew how big the responsibility was,” Tiukinhoy said.

“When Gus (Go) became president, he called me while I was in the U.S. and asked when I was coming home. I had a feeling he had something to offer. When we finally met, he handed me a thick folder and told me, ‘You’re the commissioner now.’ I couldn’t refuse that’s how my career started.”

RESIGNATION ROUTINE

As CAAA commissioner, Tiukinhoy made it a habit to resign every year after enduring the enormous pressure, nonstop criticism, and constant bickering among member schools that he had to reconcile.

“Every season, from CAAA to Cesafi, I submitted my resignation. The board of trustees never accepted it. Eventually, maybe five or seven years ago, I grew tired and stopped submitting because they always rejected it. It’s all on record,” he said.

He recalled one heated argument with a trustee where he threatened to quit altogether, especially since he was spending from his own pocket while managing the league.

“The only reason I stayed was because, except for one, they were my good friends. I knew I had to maintain rapport with everyone, including the Cesafi community. Even with athletic directors, it’s hard if you don’t have that connection. In the end, I always had to come up with solutions.”

At one point, he even joked that one of the original CAAA presidents who was his close friend threatened to pull his school out if he resigned. That, too, kept him in the role.

Before Cesafi, Tiukinhoy was part of a circle of school presidents who were close friends with a shared vision of building a basketball league. This gave birth to the CAAA, and later, Cesafi. Other sports soon followed under his leadership.

“Back then, every Thursday, we’d eat out together. All the CAAA founders were there,” he said.

That tradition continues to this day. He laughed when recalling how he urged Go, one of the last remaining original members, to attend, ‘Kinahanglan ta mo attend didto. Kung wala ka, wala na sad ko. Kaon ra bitaw ta didto (You have to attend. If you don’t come, I won’t go either. We will just be eating there.).’

FOUNDATION OF CESAFI

Asked what makes Cesafi’s 25th anniversary special, Tiukinhoy always points to one thing and is the rules and regulations crafted from Day 1 with the trustees, athletic directors, and coaches. For him, this became the league’s backbone, keeping it stable and fair through the years.

The rules eliminated problems that plagued the old CAAA like forged player documents and disputes between schools and provided a framework for discipline.

One landmark change was the requirement that every student-athlete submit a PSA-issued birth certificate, replacing the easier-to-falsify municipal certificates used before.

“We saw to it that the rules and regulations were clear. These were discussed with coaches and athletic directors, then approved by the trustees. Once approved, that became our mantra,” he said.

“If there’s a gray area, we go back to intent and even check the archives. What’s important is fairness for everyone.”

TURBULENT TIMES

Cesafi’s growth wasn’t without turbulence. For Tiukinhoy, challenges were necessary as they tested the league and strengthened its foundations, even though those were the same reasons why he used to submit his resignation every year.

The most pivotal was the case filed by the Salazar Institute of Technology against the CAAA over a player’s transcript discrepancy, which eventually led to the dissolution of CAAA and the birth of Cesafi in 2001.

Years later, the 2013 Scott Aying eligibility issue rocked the league. Aying transferred from Don Bosco to the University of San Carlos without allegedly serving the required residency. The case led to a court-issued TRO and forced Cesafi to cancel the 2013-2014 high school basketball semifinals and finals.

“The member schools, including then-president Manny Uy, agreed to cancel the games. No high school tournament that year. That was tough,” Tiukinhoy recalled.

There were more incidents including ex-USJ-R Jaguar EJ Agbong’s forged transcript of records, which led to his expulsion and his coach’s suspension and being called out with then-Governor Gwen Garcia over scheduling conflicts with the Guv Cup, which later blossomed into a partnership.

Of course, the personal criticism from a local paper questioning why a non-basketball player like him was chosen as commissioner during the CAAA days.

“Good thing there was no social media back in the day. I was bashed in the newspapers almost daily. They said I wasn’t a basketball player, so I didn’t know sports. But you don’t need to be a player, you need management. I have a master’s in business management, and that’s what the league required.”

TIUKINHOY’S SECRET TO LONGEVITY

For Tiukinhoy, the key to his longevity is simple and that is building communication and rapport. He insists a commissioner must earn the trust not just of school presidents, but also of the athletic directors, coaches, and the wider Cesafi community.

“You need to communicate officially, put arguments on record so there’s a basis. Otherwise, there’s instability,” he said.

He takes pride that Cesafi, counting its CAAA years, is among the country’s longest-running collegiate leagues, next only to the NCAA.

“We’re simple compared to the NCAA. We have tournament managers for each sport, a deputy commissioner, and a hierarchy that ensures protests and complaints go through the proper process.”

SEARCH FOR A SUCCESSOR

For the past two years, Tiukinhoy has been seriously considering stepping down. The problem is that he hasn’t found a successor who can handle the headaches and criticisms that come with the job.

He laughed as he recalled how even choir groups from UV and UC once fought over performance order, prompting him to cancel the competition entirely. Then there are the perennial accusations against referees.

“That’s the kind of decision-making the next commissioner should be ready for,” he said.

For him, the ideal successor must have wisdom, integrity, credibility, and above all, commitment.

“You have to work based on the approved rules and regulations. But beyond commitment, you must be credible not just to the schools, but to the community.”

Finding such a person, he admits, is difficult because of his special bond with Cesafi’s founding presidents and school owners.

“I’ve been considering my replacement for two years, but this role is really challenging. My relationship with Cesafi is different. These presidents like Atty. Augusto Go and way back with Greg Escario, they’re my close friends. We were aligned from the very beginning.”

As Cesafi plans for its future, Tiukinhoy knows time isn’t on his side.

“Cesafi will last, but we won’t. That’s why we’re planning a leadership transition. Everything is laid out already from the rules to the system. What matters most is character, and the ability to handle relationships within the Cesafi community,” he said.

