Building big futures: Filinvest Land deepens partnership with Cebu City

Filinvest Land, Inc. and the Cebu City Government came together on September 4 at Quest Hotel & Conference Center to reinforce their partnership in driving sustainable urban development and community-building. The intimate corporate lunch focused on aligning shared goals for Cebu’s long-term progress and ensuring that developments continue to enrich the lives of Cebuanos.

At the heart of the discussion was the commitment to expand Filinvest Land’s presence in Cebu in a way that complements the city’s vision of inclusive and resilient growth. With Cebu being one of the country’s most dynamic urban centers, both parties underscored the importance of creating spaces that balance economic activity, environmental sustainability, and community well-being.

From L-R: Ms. Thesbe C. Alonso, Vice President and Head of Malls, Visayas and Mindanao Cluster; Mr. Tristan D. Las Marias, President and CEO of Filinvest Land; Mrs. Josephine Gotianun-Yap, Vice Chairperson, Filinvest Development Corporation.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival emphasized the value of private–public collaboration in sustaining the city’s momentum, while Filinvest Land executives reiterated the company’s pledge to deliver developments that bring jobs, opportunities, and lifestyle enhancements to the local population.

The dialogue was attended by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Filinvest Land President and CEO Tristan Las Marias, Filinvest Development Corporation Vice Chairperson Josephine Gotianun-Yap, and Filinvest Malls Visayas Cluster Vice-President Thesbe Alonso.

For Filinvest Land, Cebu holds both historic significance and strategic value. The company’s roots in the province date back to its early residential ventures in 1967, and through the decades, its portfolio has grown to include large-scale townships, office and retail hubs, and mixed-use communities. This meeting served as a reaffirmation of its long-term commitment to Cebu, with an emphasis on fostering developments that not only cater to the present but also anticipate the needs of future generations.

Today, this commitment is reflected in Cebu through the company’s wide-ranging footprint. At the forefront is its flagship project, City di Mare township at South Road Properties—a 50-hectare master-planned community envisioned as Cebu’s “Lifestyle Capital,” a master-planned community where modern living blends with expansive open spaces. At its core stands the iconic Il Corso Mall, combining the thrill of outlet shopping with the leisure of a seaside escape—a destination where both Cebuanos and visitors can shop, dine, and unwind by the waterfront. Complementing these lifestyle hubs are residential communities such as San Remo Oasis and Amalfi Coast, designed to offer resort-inspired living within the city.

Filinvest Land has also been a key player in bolstering Cebu’s business landscape through its Filinvest Cyberzone Cebu towers, located within the Cebu IT Park. These Grade A office developments have become home to leading multinational and local firms, particularly in the IT-BPM sector, positioning Cebu as one of the country’s top outsourcing destinations. Beyond providing modern workspaces, the towers have generated thousands of jobs, stimulated local enterprises, and reinforced Cebu’s reputation as a thriving hub for innovation and global competitiveness.

“This engagement underscores our vision to build not just projects, but communities that uplift lives and enable cities like Cebu to thrive,” said Tristan Las Marias, President and CEO of Filinvest Land. “Working hand-in-hand with the local government ensures that our initiatives are aligned with the city’s priorities, making our contributions more impactful.”

As both partners look ahead, the strengthened collaboration is expected to pave the way for more integrated developments that contribute to Cebu City’s stature as a hub for innovation, commerce, and sustainable urban living.