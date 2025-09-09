Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Dinagat Islands

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency September 09,2025 - 10:36 AM

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck seven kilometers southwest of Dinagat Islands on Tuesday.

The tectonic earthquake that occurred at about 2:52 a.m. was 125 km. deep, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

There was no reported intensity recorded in the bulletin issued at 3:55 am.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity II – City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte; Abuyog, Leyte; Sogod and Hinundayan, Southern Leyte

Intensity I – City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte; City of Borongan, Eastern Samar; Hilongos and Dulag, Leyte; Palapag, Northern Samar

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake. Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using the intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said damage is unlikely, but aftershocks are expected. (PNA)

