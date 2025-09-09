Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Dinagat Islands
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck seven kilometers southwest of Dinagat Islands on Tuesday.
The tectonic earthquake that occurred at about 2:52 a.m. was 125 km. deep, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
READ: EXPLAINER: Earthquake terms you need to know
There was no reported intensity recorded in the bulletin issued at 3:55 am.
The following instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensity II – City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte; Abuyog, Leyte; Sogod and Hinundayan, Southern Leyte
Intensity I – City of Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte; City of Borongan, Eastern Samar; Hilongos and Dulag, Leyte; Palapag, Northern Samar
READ: Phivolcs: No tsunami threat to PH from 6.8-magnitude Vanuatu quakeReported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake. Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using the intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.
Meanwhile, Phivolcs said damage is unlikely, but aftershocks are expected. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.