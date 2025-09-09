Estrada linked by ex-Bulacan engineer to alleged P355-M infra deals

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bulacan assistant district engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez has name-dropped Senator Jinggoy Estrada as one of the senators, who are allegedly involved in the anomalous infrastructure projects hounding the country.

Hernandez finally blurted out who among the senators are involved in the questionable projects during the House of Representatives’ infra-committee hearing on Tuesday.

READ: CBCP: Flood control probe must include legislators, political patrons

P355-M Bulacan projects

“Sabi ni Senator (Rodante) Marcoleta kahapon, ‘ligtas ka na.’ Hindi po ito totoo. Si Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Senator Joel Villanueva, Undersecretary Robert Bernardo at DE (district engineer) Alcantara. Si Senator Jinggoy po ay nagbaba ng P355 million ngayong 2025 sa mga ilang projects sa Bulacan,” Hernandez said.

(Senator Marcoleta said yesterday, ‘you are safe.’ This is not true. Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Senator Joel Villanueva, Undersecretary Robert Bernardo and DE Alcantara. Senator Jinggoy laid down P355 million this 2025 in some projects in Bulacan.

READ: Gwen Garcia dismisses links to Discayas, Quirante

Returning him to Senate?

Previously, Hernandez asked if it is possible that he is no longer sent back to the Senate, as a sitting senator is involved in the infrastructure anomalies plaguing the country.

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin urged Hernandez to reveal everything he knows.

When pressed further by Garbin to identify who these people are, Hernandez asked that the House panel refrain from returning him to the Senate for his safety and that of his family.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Anomalous flood-control projects hearing at Senate

Protected by committee

“Para magsalita po ako nang ano, involved dito, kung kanino po napunta ‘yun, syempre natatakot din po ako sa buhay, sa pamilya, kasi hindi naman pong birong tao ‘yong mga involved dito eh,” Hernandez said.

(For me to speak who are involved here, where the funds went to, of course I am also afraid for my life, for my family, because the person involved here is not an ordinary individual.)

“You will be protected by this committee as long as you will say the truth,” Garbin replied.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP