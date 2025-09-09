MGEN unveils refreshed identity to power a better tomorrow

Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) has unveiled its refreshed corporate brand identity, marking a milestone in its 15-year journey as it positions itself for stronger growth in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

With its refreshed brand, MGEN is signaling its bold commitment to lead the energy transition, while continuing to deliver reliable power today and building the solutions for tomorrow.

The rebrand reflects MGEN’s vision “to be the leader in the Philippines’ transition to a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy future – while fueling economic growth by meeting the region’s energy requirements.”

More than a visual update, the brand evolution unites the company’s diverse energy portfolio under One MGEN:

MGEN Thermal (formerly MThermal) – delivering dependable baseload to ensure energy security MGEN Natural Gas (formerly MNatGas) – serving as a reliable transitional fuel that supports the shift towards a more sustainable energy future MGEN Renewables (formerly MGreen) – expanding renewable capacity through solar and battery energy storage



With its mission of “Powering a Better Tomorrow,” MGEN commits to addressing the energy trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability. This mission comes to life through the company’s diversified portfolio of baseload, renewable, and natural gas projects, ensuring it meets the current energy demand while preparing for a low-carbon future.

The rebrand was first introduced internally during One MGEN Day on 15 August 2025 coinciding with the company’s 15th anniversary celebration and launch of its new vision, mission, and corporate values. Employees across plant sites, subsidiaries, and offices celebrated the milestone and witnessed the unveiling of the new identity.

“MGEN is more than just power plants and projects – we are an organization moving with one purpose. When we act as One MGEN, we can deliver reliable energy today while building the solutions that will power a better tomorrow. This is where we are headed, and the only way we get there is by being together,” said MGEN President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio.

During the event, MGEN Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan shared the company’s growth trajectory and how it will position MGEN as one of the largest power generation companies in ASEAN. “We look forward to the next 5 years and I think this will be golden years for MGEN. Congratulations!,” Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan exclaimed.

MGEN currently operates a 5,068-megawatts (MW) portfolio across the Philippines and Singapore. This includes thermal and natural gas assets, seven solar plants in Luzon with 400 MWac capacity, investments in Singapore-based PacificLight Power, a 40.2% investment in LNGPH, the Philippines first and most expansive LNG facility, and the upcoming MTerra Solar – the world’s largest integrated solar and battery storage facility.

