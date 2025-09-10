Building the Filipino Dream, Filinvest Land turns over Towers 3 and 4 to Cebu Province

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) has once again marked a milestone in Cebu’s journey toward progress with the official turnover of Filinvest Cyberzone Cebu (FCC) Towers 3 and 4 to the Cebu Provincial Government, last September 4, 2025.

The turnover of Filinvest Cyberzone Cebu Towers 3 and 4 is not only a milestone for Filinvest Land but also a foundation for opportunity, progress, and a future that benefits every Cebuano.

The handover was a ceremonial exchange of property that highlighted the strength of private-public partnerships that aim to create spaces where both businesses and communities thrive. As Josephine Gotianun-Yap, Filinvest Development Corporation Vice Chairperson, projects like this are proof of how collaboration can drive meaningful impact, improve lives, and reinforce Cebu’s standing as a vital hub in the Philippines.

Driving Growth Through World-Class Office Spaces

Filinvest Cyberzone Cebu Towers 3 and 4 rise proudly at the heart of Lahug, with 21-storey Grade A office developments that cater to the evolving demands of global enterprises and IT-BPM firms. Each tower boasts expansive leasable spaces, 22,594 sqm for Tower 3 and 23,489 sqm for Tower 4, designed with scalability, efficiency, and modern functionality in mind.

Beyond square footage, the towers are equipped with international-grade specifications: high-density telecom provisions, chilled water-cooling systems, multiple high-capacity elevators, and a power set-up with N+1 redundancy. Security is heightened with turnstile access and CCTV monitoring, ensuring safe and seamless operations for tenants.

Sustainability is also a key feature. Both towers are on track to secure EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification, affirming Filinvest’s commitment to green building initiatives. On top of this, their PEZA certification makes them highly attractive to IT-BPM firms, further solidifying Cebu’s appeal as a global outsourcing and business hub.

The leasing momentum speaks volumes. As of September, 61% of Tower 3 and 62% of Tower 4 are already taken, with contracts expected to push occupancy close to 100% by year-end. This strong demand reflects the continued confidence of multinational BPO firms in Cebu’s talent pool and business ecosystem.

Beyond Towers, it is Shaping a Community of Opportunities

The economic opportunities generated by these towers extend far beyond office walls. With more than 20,500 direct and indirect jobs expected from operations, the development fuels not just employment for skilled professionals but also opportunities for support industries such as logistics, food, and retail services.

This ripple effect is further amplified by Filinvest Shoppes Cebu, located at the ground levels of the towers. Designed as a lifestyle hub, it brings together dining, wellness, and retail conveniences for professionals, residents, and visitors. With first-in-Cebu culinary concepts and a modern gym, the Shoppes balances business with lifestyle, making the area a vibrant community space.

Under the Build-Transfer-Operate agreement, the Province benefits from long-term revenue while Filinvest Land manages the operation and leasing of the towers. This model showcases how smart partnerships can deliver infrastructure that not only attracts investment but also sustains community growth.

As Tristan Las Marias shared, “Building the Filipino Dream goes beyond homes, it extends to creating environments where businesses thrive.” This vision resonates with Governor Baricuatro’s message of gratitude, where she emphasised how developments like these create jobs, strengthen Cebu’s economy, and ensure growth that is both inclusive and sustainable.

The turnover of Filinvest Cyberzone Cebu Towers 3 and 4 is not only a milestone for Filinvest Land but also a foundation for opportunity, progress, and a future that benefits every Cebuano. With each tower that rises, every partnership forged, and every business welcomed, Cebu advances closer to its vision of becoming a premier hub for investment and innovation.