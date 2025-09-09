California: Woman charged after she registered her dog to vote

WESTMINSTER – A 62-year-old woman from Costa Mesa City in California is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of registering her dog to vote and twice casting ballots in her name.

Laura Lee Yourex, who will turn 63 next Friday, was accused of illegally casting ballots in her dog’s name in the 2021 gubernatorial recall election and 2022 primary election, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Yourex allegedly informed the Orange County Registrar of Voters in October that she had registered her dog, Maya Jean Yourex to vote, prosecutors said.

The 2022 primary ballot cast in the dog’s name was challenged and rejected because proof of residence and registration required for first-time voters was not shown, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors alleged that Yourex posted a photo on social media of her dog in January 2022 with an “I voted” sticker. She also allegedly posted in October 2024 that a photograph of a vote-by-mail ballot with the caption “Maya is still getting her ballot,” despite the dog dying, prosecutors said.

Yourex was charged Aug. 28 with single counts of perjury, procuring or offering a false or forged document to be filed and knowing registration of nonexistent person to vote and two counts of not being entitled to vote in an election, all felonies.

Yourex could face up to six years in prison if convicted of all counts at trial, prosecutors said.

