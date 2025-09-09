Curlee Discaya denies direct transaction with Romualdez, Co

MANILA, Philippines — Contractor Curlee Discaya has denied having a “direct transaction” with House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co.

This came a day before he said before the Senate hearing that the names of Romualdez and Co were being used to obtain commissions from infrastructure projects.

“Gusto ko pong linawin sa kanila na wala po akong directang transaction. Hindi po ako nagkaroon ng anumang klaseng transaction sa kanila,” Discaya said during the House Infra Comm hearing on Tuesday.

(I want to make it clear to them that I have no direct transaction; I have not had any kind of transaction with them.)

“Lahat lang po ng mga sinabi ko po para makumpleto po ang aking sworn statement, kaya nabanggit po ang mga pangalan na yun dahil yun po ang madalas na sinasabi ng mga kausap ko po ng politiko,” he added.

(All of what I said was just to complete my sworn statement; that’s why I mentioned those names, because that’s what the politicians I talk to often say.)

“Binabanggit nila na kailangan ibigay mo na kaagad yung obligasyon kasi pinakukuha na ni Zaldy Co at saka ni speaker. Ganun po lagi ang madalas din yung sinasabi or yung ibang salita para malinis pakinggan, ‘Pinakukuha na ng taas yung ganito,’” he further said.

(They mentioned that you need to give the obligation immediately because Zaldy Co and then the speaker are already taking it. That’s what they always say, or in other words to make it sound clean, ‘This is being taken from the top.’”)

No direct contact

Discaya, meanwhile, said that he is only clarifying that he does not have a “direct contact” with Romualdez and Co, but not countering his earlier statement before the Senate that some lawmakers were mentioning the names of the two congressmen as they spoke with him for a contract for projects at the government.

In a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, Discaya named several congressmen and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways who allegedly solicited money from his companies after they won a contract for government projects.

Discaya likewise earlier claimed that the lawmakers said that the money would be delivered — Romualdez and Co.

Romualdez and Co on Monday denied the statement of Discaya.

