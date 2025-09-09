CEBU CITY, Philippines — Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. may have been the country’s fourth president, but to his descendants and to history, he stood apart not for power or grandeur, but for humility.

That was the central message on Tuesday, September 9, as Cebu City marked the 147th birth anniversary of the “Grand Old Man of Cebu.”

At the event, members of the Osmeña clan offered flowers at the Osmeña Birthplace Marker, part of a series of commemorative rites organized by the Cebu City government.

By law, the day is observed as Osmeña Day under Republic Act No. 6953, a special non-working holiday in Cebu and its component cities.

The highlight of the commemoration came from former Cebu City mayor and now vice mayor Tomas Osmeña, who is also the chairman of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission. In a candid speech, he drew laughter, reflection, and applause when he reminded the crowd:

“Now, Don Sergio was not Tommy Osmeña. He was more humble.”

A legacy of humility

Tracing the arc of his grandfather’s career, Osmeña recounted how Don Sergio, at just 29, was elected the first Speaker of the Philippine Assembly in 1907, despite being its youngest member.

“You had industrialists, hacienderos, revolutionaries, lawyers, poets, etcetera. And who did they choose? The youngest member, Sergio Osmeña Sr.,” he said.

Osmeña Sr. served as Speaker for multiple terms and worked alongside Manuel L. Quezon, with both playing key roles in the nationalist movement. Osmeña championed the Hare–Hawes–Cutting Act during the 1933 independence mission to the U.S., while Quezon opposed it and later supported the Tydings–McDuffie Law, which replaced it and set the stage for eventual Philippine nationhood.

But for Tomas, what defined Don Sergio was not his political résumé, but his character. When Quezon died in exile in 1944, Osmeña Sr. quietly assumed the presidency without fanfare.

“Technically speaking, he was supposed to automatically be president. He did not want to disturb the arrangement,” Tomas said.

Even after returning from America to lead the Philippines through the final year of World War II, Osmeña Sr. declined to campaign aggressively for reelection in 1946. He delivered only two short speeches before losing to Manuel Roxas. Yet, he still attended the turnover ceremony, an act Tomas contrasted with his own refusal to do the same after his mayoral defeat.

“That shows you he was really humble,” Tomas admitted.

A tribute to Juana Osmeña

The vice mayor also highlighted a lesser-known figure behind the former president—his mother, Juana Osmeña, a single parent who raised him in conservative, Spanish-era Cebu.

“Juana Osmeña is, to me, another kind of hero,” Tomas said. “She was a single mom in a very conservative society, who was able to bring up a child, not only to become a bar topnotcher, but also to become the president of the Philippines.”

Calling her story an inspiration for single mothers today, Tomas reminded Cebuanos that greatness can rise from ordinary struggles.

Remembering the Grand Old Man

Born on September 9, 1878, Osmeña Sr. is remembered as a lawyer, journalist, legislator, and statesman whose integrity helped shape the young Philippine nation. His portrait, as a youthful Speaker, endures on the P50 bill.

Known as the “Grand Old Man of Cebu,” he remains the only Cebuano to have served as president of the Philippines.

Local governments, schools, and civic groups across Cebu traditionally mark Osmeña Day with wreath-laying ceremonies and activities that celebrate his contributions. Government offices in Cebu are closed for the holiday, while employees required to work receive premium pay.

For Tomas, the day was a reminder that Don Sergio’s story was less about titles and more about the example of principled leadership.

“Don Sergio is just like all of us,” he said. “He was an ordinary person. But knowing where he came from, and what he accomplished, I think he deserves a fresh look and seeing his contributions to our city and to our country.”

