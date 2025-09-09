Sotto: Leadership shake-up meant to protect Senate’s integrity

MANILA, Philippines – Newly elected Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III on Tuesday said the reorganization of the chamber’s leadership was carried out to protect the institution’s integrity and allow senators facing allegations to address them outside the Senate.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel’s Headstart, Sotto said he and four other senators decided to move for changes in the Senate leadership to preserve the chamber’s reputation.

“When we were discussing this, we were thinking about the reputation of the Senate. If our leaders are criticized, the Senate is criticized. That was the trigger. This way, our leaders would have a good chance to address the allegations,” Sotto said.

He noted that controversies involving individual senators tend to taint the entire chamber.

“Most of us look at the Senate like it’s a losing battle. Allegations against even one senator hit the whole Senate. We wanted to preserve the integrity of the Senate,” he added.

Sotto recalled that he and four colleagues met former Senate president Francis Escudero to inform him about the resolution behind the leadership change.

Escudero, he said, was “very accommodating,” with Senator Joel Villanueva also present at the meeting.

Aside from the top leadership, Sotto confirmed that senators also discussed key committee posts, including the Blue Ribbon and finance panels, to ensure that capable members would handle the Senate’s investigative and budgetary responsibilities. (PNA)

