Lacson: Blue Ribbon won’t overlap Palace flood control projects probe

MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday assured that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation into substandard and “ghost” flood control projects would not conflict with Malacañang’s plan to form an independent commission.

Lacson, the committee’s incoming chair, said the inquiry was conducted in aid of legislation, while the Palace commission would focus on building cases for prosecution.

“No, they won’t because they are separate. If we find evidence, we will pass it to the independent commission,” Lacson said in an interview over DZXL, adding that he discussed coordination with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon.

He disclosed that he had given Dizon documents cited in his first privilege speech on the issue, and would furnish him with more evidence after his second speech.

Lacson vowed a no-nonsense, “receipt-based” approach in leading the inquiry, particularly in assessing the allegations of Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya that link some lawmakers and DPWH officials to corruption.

“First of all, I will look for receipts. I will not rely on the say-so of others hook, line and sinker. In my privilege speeches, I do not rely on mere reports or testimonies. Instead, I ask myself what evidence do I have to support what I will say?” he said in a separate interview.

He added that the committee would examine ledgers and vouchers purportedly containing amounts given to DPWH officials and lawmakers, while guarding against “selective” testimonies from the Discayas and other resource persons.

The hearings would resume from where the previous Blue Ribbon panel had left off, Lacson said. (PNA)

