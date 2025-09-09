Samboan truck collision: Family of senior victim drops charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of a 75-year-old man who died in a tricycle-truck collision in Samboan last September 7 has chosen not to press charges against the driver of the delivery truck.

The victim was identified as Gomersindo A. Geraga, a resident of Barangay San Roque, Ginatilan.

Investigators said that Geraga collided head-on with a truck driven by 28-year-old Nestor F. Cavador along the national highway in Barangay Tangbo, Samboan.

As a result of the impact, the victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Malabuyoc District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Witnesses said in police investigation that Geraga was traveling at high speed from Barangay San Sebastian and had attempted to overtake another tricycle when he failed to notice the oncoming truck, leading to the fatal collision.

Following the incident, the delivery truck driver was placed under police custody. He was initially set to face possible charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

However, in an interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, September 9, Police Master Sergeant Ressel Jabagat, investigator of Samboan police, said that the victim’s family agreed to a settlement with the trucking company.

“Hasolan na siguro unya ang ilaha lang, i-shoulder lang ang medical expenses ra. Kay kasagaran, hasolan na,” Jabagat said.

He also noted that the arrangement included the company and its employee sharing the costs.

The truck driver, who was briefly detained by Samboan police after the incident, has since been released following the amicable settlement.

Meanwhile, Geraga’s remains are now at his family’s residence in Ginatilan, where he is being laid to rest.

