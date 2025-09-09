Ex-PM Thaksin: Thailand top court orders himjailed for one year

Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives with his daughter Thailand’s sacked prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (left) at the Supreme Court in Bangkok on September 9, 2025, ahead of a ruling on whether he properly served a prison term in 2023.(Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday the country’s most powerful and polarising politician Thaksin Shinawatra to be jailed for one year, ruling that he improperly served a 2023 prison term in hospital.

Shinawatra’s political clan has for two decades been the key foe of Thailand’s pro-military, pro-royalty elite who view their populist brand as a threat to traditional social order.

The dynasty’s momentum is flagging after a litany of legal and political setbacks, culminating in his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra being ousted last month from the prime minister’s office.

But Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling deals one of the most painful blows yet to Thailand’s biggest political heavyweight, as judges ordered a warrant for his transfer to Bangkok Remand Prison.

Thaksin was elected prime minister in 2001 and again in 2005, but took himself into exile after his second term was cut short by a military coup.

After returning in August 2023 he was sentenced to eight years for corruption and abuse of power.

But he never spent a night in a cell — whisked to a private hospital room, his sentence was reduced to one year by royal pardon, before he was freed in an early release scheme for elderly prisoners.

The timing of his return and his medical transfer, which coincided with his Pheu Thai party forming a new government, had fuelled public suspicion of a backroom deal and allegations of special treatment.

“The enforcement of the defendant’s prison sentence was unlawful,” said the Supreme Court ruling read aloud to Thaksin and an audience of journalists and lawyers.

“The circumstances indicate that the defendant knew, or was aware, that he was not suffering from a critical emergency condition, but only from chronic illnesses that could have been treated on an outpatient basis, without the need for hospital admission at the Police General Hospital.”

“The time spent at the Police General Hospital cannot be counted as time served. The defendant must therefore serve a further one-year prison term.”

Dynasty in decline

Thaksin arrived at the court smiling and posing for photos, flanked by dynasty heiress Paetongtarn who left the ruling without him but told reporters he was “in good spirits”.

“My father remains a spiritual leader — whether through his past political role, his contributions to the country, or his sincere intention to be part of improving the lives of the people,” she said.

While analysts agree the Shinawatra clan are on the ropes, they remain a political force to be reckoned with — and the telecoms magnate has often bounced back.

“I don’t think Thaksin will simply leave politics,” Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political scientist at Ubon Ratchathani University, told AFP.

“With Thaksin we cannot underestimate his attempt to get away through legal loopholes.”

A gaggle of Thaksin supporters had gathered outside court for the ruling, wearing the red colours of his populist political movement.

Ounruen Phongern told AFP she accepted the ruling — the latest twist in the Shinawatra saga which has unfolded in a series of court cases, street protests and coups.

“I will wait for him — one year is not that long,” the 61-year-old pledged.

The ruling came just days after the Pheu Thai party was ousted from top office, with Paetongtarn felled by a Constitutional Court ruling she breached ministerial ethics in a border spat with Cambodia.

Pheu Thai had held the premiership since 2023 polls, but a coalition led by their former ally Anutin Charnvirakul replaced them on Sunday.

Thaksin flew out of the country by private jet ahead of Tuesday’s ruling — fuelling speculation in Thai media he may have absconded.

But he returned on Monday ahead of the court date.

“The ruling hampers Pheu Thai’s strength,” said Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University. “But it is not the end of road.”

