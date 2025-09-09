Sugbu Calidad strikes 2 golds in 2nd Balamban Football League

BALAMBAN, Cebu — The Sugbu Calidad Football Club pulled off a remarkable double triumph after clinching both the Under-9 and Under-7 titles in the recently concluded 2nd Balamban Football League held over the weekend in this western Cebu town.

The young booters showcased grit, teamwork, and sharp finishing throughout the tournament, grinding out narrow victories and overcoming tough opponents to complete their golden sweep in the Under-9 mixed and Under-7 mixed divisions.

In the Under-9 mixed division, Sugbu Calidad opened their campaign with a 1–0 win over La Salle as Liam Revilles set up Sean de Vera for the lone goal.

They followed it up with another 1–0 result against Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, this time with Andrew Chik assisting De Vera. Chik then struck the winning goal against SportsGen FC to secure a semifinal berth.

In the semifinals, Sugbu Calidad edged the Lapu-Lapu Heroes, 2–0, via penalty shootout after a goalless regulation. Chik sealed his stellar run in the finals, scoring the decisive goal in another clash with SportsGen. He was ably supported by teammates Nikola Del Rosario, Draco Santarita, Liam Revilles, and Mahieu Butalid, who all played key roles in securing the Under-9 crown.

Not to be outdone, Sugbu Calidad’s Under-7 squad also swept their matches, going unbeaten on their way to the championship.

The Under-7 champions were composed of Jacob Daniel Manlegro, Gianluca Arnulfo Capacite, Vaughn Calix Pedrosa, Benedict Eduard Lim, Jacob Matteo Delfinado, Maia Jane Butalid, Kendrix Rosales, Banksy Maynard Estremos, Reese Maeya Robins, and Chassey Atarah Cabilao.

