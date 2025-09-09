Veteran kegler Vivian Padawan captures SUGBU Shootout crown

Vivian Padawan (middle) is flanked by SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza (left) and tournament third placer Frenzy Wiliams (right). | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former ‘Bowler of the Year’ champion Vivian Padawan proved she still has the touch, ruling the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament on September 7 at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Padawan, a Division B campaigner, tallied 193 pinfalls in the championship round to outplay SUGBU president and Division A standout Edgar Alqueza, along with Division C finalist Frenzy Williams.

The veteran bowler, who reigned as SUGBU’s Bowler of the Year in 2023, leaned on her handicap advantage. She carried 33 bonus points, bringing her to 193, while Alqueza—competing with only five handicap points as a Division A kegler—finished close behind with 187. Williams, boosted by 38 handicap points, placed third with 135.

Padawan earned her spot in the finals after leading Division B qualifiers with 799 pinfalls. She outclassed Jay Phillimore (731) and Mel Fines (725), who settled for second and third, respectively.

In Division A, Alqueza stamped his class with 852 pinfalls, beating Ted Convocar (777) and Tbonz Williams (761).

Williams, meanwhile, topped Division C with 725 pinfalls, followed by Romy Mauro (697) and Bebie Mauro (658).

