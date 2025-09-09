Cebu City AI platform stalls over budget questions

FILE: A glimpse of the facade of the Cebu City Hall facade. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A plan to automate Cebu City Hall services through an AI-powered digital platform has hit a budgetary snag.

This is after the council’s Committee on Budget and Finance said it cannot yet determine the funding source or allocation for the project.

In a committee report endorsed to the council, Councilor Dave Tumulak, the committee chairman, noted that the absence of a definitive technical framework and cost structure precludes “any meaningful fiscal evaluation” of the proposed Cebu City Hall AI platform.

“In view of the foregoing, the Committee on Budget and Finance respectfully notes that it cannot, at this stage, ascertain the appropriate budgetary source or allocation for the project,” the report read.

The committee recommended that the city’s Management Information and Computer Services (MICS), in coordination with the Committee on Information and Communication Technology, first conduct a comprehensive technical assessment and submit its findings before budget deliberations can move forward.

The proposed ordinance, authored by Councilors Winston Pepito and Michelle Abella-Cellona, seeks to establish a citywide Integrated Digital Services Platform aimed at automating permits, clearances, licenses, and other frontline transactions.

Pepito earlier described the platform as an AI-powered system that would allow citizens to interact naturally with City Hall through chat or voice commands, making payments and applications available anytime and anywhere.

“Imagine just telling your phone, ‘I want to pay my taxes, can you open the page?’ and it automatically opens without you having to search manually. That’s what we’re envisioning,” Pepito said.

He added that automation would reduce red tape, curb corruption through cashless payments and digital tracking, and ease foot traffic at City Hall.

The initiative comes on the heels of unresolved issues in the city’s IT infrastructure, including questions on system ownership, access, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities raised in recent executive sessions. MICS is currently addressing these technical concerns.

The budget committee’s stance signals that while the ordinance regarding the establishment of the Cebu City AI platform has legislative support in principle, its implementation hinges on clearer technical specifications, cost estimates, and funding sources.

Tumulak stressed that without these details, the city cannot responsibly allocate public funds to the project.

