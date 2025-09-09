Cebu Greats slip again, playoff hopes in peril

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats’ playoff hopes took another hit after suffering their second straight loss in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The Greats bowed to the favored Pangasinan Heatwaves, 77-83, on Monday night, September 8, at the Calasiao Sports Complex.

With the defeat, Cebu dropped to 10-17, putting their hold on the 10th spot in the Southern Division standings in jeopardy. The silver lining is that the Davao Occidental Tigers are also stumbling with a 9-15 record.

To recall, Cebu Greats lost to Zamboanga Sikat, 70-74, last August 28.

Both teams, however, face a do-or-die stretch as they battle for the last play-in berth reserved for the 7th to 10th placers. Cebu and Davao will meet in a crucial matchup on September 15 at the Batangas City Coliseum.

In the loss, Jun Manzo once again paced Cebu with 18 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal. Manzo will also suit up for his alma mater, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, in the Cesafi All-Star exhibition game against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters greats on Tuesday, September 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Veteran Paolo Hubalde and Reeve Ugsang chipped in 12 points apiece. Hubalde also tallied four rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while Ugsang pulled down eight boards and blocked a shot.

JR Quiñahan, returning from injury, finished with eight points, three rebounds, and a steal. Alvin Baetiong added seven markers.

For Pangasinan, Jorey Napoles delivered a monster double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds. Allyn Bulanadi matched his 19 points along with six boards and two assists, while Hesed Gabo and Pedrito Galanza Jr. combined for 18 markers to keep the Heatwaves steady at No. 6 in the standings.

