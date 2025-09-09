Drunk San Fernando man falls off cliff, dies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old resident of San Fernando, Cebu, was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Purok Kalipay, Sitio Sambulawan, early Tuesday morning, September 9.

Police in San Fernando said they initially received a report of a missing person in the remote area of Sitio Sambulawan, after relatives lost sight of the man who had earlier attended the burial of a family member.

Under the influence of alcohol

The victim was identified as Heracleo Genon Pacquiao Jr., a resident of the same barangay. He was last seen around 1:00 a.m., reportedly walking unsteadily due to being under the influence of alcohol as he made his way home.

Minutes later, one of his relatives decided to follow him to ensure his safety. However, the family member only found his shirt lying on the ground several meters from the edge of a cliff.

READ:

Fearing that the drunk San fernando man might have fallen due to the steep and dangerous terrain, the family immediately sought help from authorities.

The San Fernando Police, along with personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), responded to the call and conducted a search of the cliffside.

After several hours of the search and rescue operation, they discovered the victim’s body about 50 feet below the cliff.

The man reportedly sustained multiple injuries on his body believed to have been caused by his fall.

His body was retrieved and transported to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities believed the drunk San fernando man may have accidentally fallen while heading home intoxicated.

Family members, however, told investigators they do not suspect foul play in his death, citing that the victim had no known personal conflicts in the community.

Despite this, police said they are continuing further investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP