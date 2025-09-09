UV Green Lancers build Cesafi Season 25 roster for long, grinding haul

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are locked and loaded for a grueling Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 men’s basketball tournament, also their eyes set for the four-peat title chase.

The centerpiece collegiate tournament tips off on September 14 at the Cebu Coliseum, a day after the opening ceremonies.

This year’s format promises a tougher grind. With only eight collegiate teams left, Cesafi has adopted a double-round robin, extending the season from last year’s nine games to 17. The high school division, featuring 11 squads, will stick to a single-round robin.

READ: Felix Tiukinhoy: The commissioner who walked to the edge but always chose to lead Cesafi

For Gary Cortes, a six-time champion and two-time grandslam head coach, the four-peat is within reach, but they do not give in with the pressure.

“Napakyas mi atong quest namo for a four-peat. Karon among paningkamutan. Dili lang mi mosulti nga mo-chase ug four-peat kay we’re putting pressure on ourselves. Amo lang is to enjoy the game. Kung kaluy-an machampion, nindot kaayo para sa team,” Cortes told CDN Digital during training.

(We failed in our quest for a four-peat. Now, we will work hard to achieve it. We will just not say that we will not chase a four-peat because we’re putting pressure on ourselves. For us is just to enjoy the game. If God willing, we will become a champion, our team is a good team.)

Cortes came close to the milestone in 2019 but the team fell short against the now-disbanded SWU Cobras, settling instead for a grandslam run. This time, he believes his team is built for the long haul.

READ: Cesafi 25th anniversary: Felix Tiukinhoy unveils exciting plans

Unlike previous years when his rotation was limited to 9–11 players, Cortes plans to utilize all 15 men on his roster.

“Sa ako lang observation for eight seasons, kung sa bugas pa, walay tipasi ani nga line-up. Puro ni magamit tanan, one to 15 players,” he said.

(For me, my observation for eight seasons, if this is rice, there is no unmilled rice here in our lineup. We can use all of them, one to 15 players.)

The Green Lancers remain formidable despite losing last year’s captain Jimpaul Amistoso and veteran Froiland Maglasang to graduation.

Finals MVPs Kent Ivo Salarda and Raul Gentallan return to anchor the squad, joined by battle-tested teammates Zylle Cabellon, AJ Sacayan, Rovello Robles, Ivan Clark Alsola, PJ Taliman, Christopher Isabelo, Marchie Sabanto, and the returning King Orcullo, who sat out last season due to injury.

UV also reloaded with homegrown talent from the Baby Lancers in John Dela Torre, Roderick Cambarijan, Kenneth Cole, Christophelcian Abellana, and Jhunrel Dagatan.

READ: PBA: Kevin Ferrer inks one-year deal with TNT

They are joined along with three big additions in former USJ-R Jaguar Kharl Hyden Cabulao, and ex-USPF Panthers Winston Bingil and Christian Jay Alilin.

Cortes said the roster was designed for the grueling format, which would include back-to-back games and one-day gaps between matches.

“Fit kaayo ni sa double-round robin akong line-up ani nga season. Dili ni sila ma-burnout kay naa gyud minutes tanan. Base sa schedule, naa mi mga one-day apart nga games, naa pud back-to-back,” he explained.

(My lineup for the season are really fit for the double-round robin. They would not be difficult to experience a burn-out because all of them have minutes. Based on our schedule, we only have one day apart from our games, there are also back-to-back.)

So far, injuries haven’t been an issue, even for Orcullo, who’s fully recovered. Cortes hopes it stays that way.

“Kinahanglan fit gyud sila throughout the season. Pwera buyag, wala man injured sa players. Ang amo lang ani ang pag-ampo nga maayo ang dagan sa team, ug equal ang competition,” he added.

(They need to be fit throughout the season. ‘Pwera buyag,’ there are no injured players for our team. What we can do for now is to pray that good flow of the team and the competition is equal.)

The Green Lancers open their campaign on September 18 against the USPF Panthers at 6:45 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP