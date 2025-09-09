TEAM intensifies ops in July: 50 TOPs, 500 citation tickets issued

MANDAUE CITY – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has issued 50 Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs) and around 500 citation tickets since late July as part of intensified operations against various traffic violations.

TEAM Head Hyll Retuya said the enforcement has ramped up following the deputation of 10 of their personnel by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) last month.

The most common violations cited under the TOPs include breaches of the Anti-Sardinas policy, failure to wear seatbelts, and violations of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act — all of which are under the LTO’s directive.

Meanwhile, the 500 citation tickets were issued in a crackdown on counterflowing, illegal parking, and muddy-wheeled trucks.

Retuya emphasized that no quotas are imposed on their traffic enforcers.

“The numbers are simply the result of our intensified operations. It doesn’t mean we’re setting quotas,” Retuya said. “Our personnel are just efficient. If you violate traffic rules in Mandaue, you will get apprehended because our TEAM personnel are well-trained.”

He also stressed that only trained personnel are deployed and that TEAM’s focus is on apprehending actual violators — not just boosting statistics.

“I don’t believe in setting quotas because it can lead to abuse. I’m after the quality of apprehensions, not quantity,” Retuya said. “We only go after those who truly violate the law.”

He added that Mandaue’s reputation for strict traffic enforcement is intentional, and violators are warned that bribery will not work.

“There’s no problem if you follow traffic laws. But once you violate them, we will take action,” Retuya said.

Violators issued a TOP may face fines from the LTO ranging from P2,000 to P10,000, depending on the severity of the offense. Citation tickets carry penalties between P500 and P5,000.

Retuya said TOPs are usually issued for more serious infractions, especially those involving abusive or reckless drivers.

