Man tries to stab partner with ice pick in Cebu City arrested

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 09,2025 - 06:14 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to stab his live-in partner with an ice pick inside their sari-sari store in Sitio Napo, Barangay Sapangdaku, was arrested on Monday evening, September 8.

Police said the suspect, who had been drinking liquor and was also suspected to be under the influence of illegal drugs, reportedly confronted his 35-year-old partner around 6:45 p.m.

According to the victim’s account, he had become angry while asking her for money and then suddenly grabbed an ice pick, threatening to kill her.

READ:

The woman, fearing for her life, immediately ran and locked herself inside the store to avoid being stabbed.

She then called for help from barangay personnel, who apprehended the suspect before the situation could escalate further.

Investigators disclosed that this was not the first time the victim had experienced such violence.

She revealed that her partner would often get drunk or use illegal drugs, leading to repeated threats and violent behavior.

This latest incident, however, prompted her to finally put him behind bars.

The suspect was taken to the Guadalupe Police Station for detention. He now faces charges for violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

Police stressed that the arrest was made swiftly due to the quick coordination between the barangay tanods and local law enforcers.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP