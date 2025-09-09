Man tries to stab partner with ice pick in Cebu City arrested
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to stab his live-in partner with an ice pick inside their sari-sari store in Sitio Napo, Barangay Sapangdaku, was arrested on Monday evening, September 8.
Police said the suspect, who had been drinking liquor and was also suspected to be under the influence of illegal drugs, reportedly confronted his 35-year-old partner around 6:45 p.m.
According to the victim’s account, he had become angry while asking her for money and then suddenly grabbed an ice pick, threatening to kill her.
READ:
Farm caretaker arrested for stabbing, burying co-worker in Cebu City
Police asset stabbed to death by his friends in Cebu City
Grade 8 student stabs to death classmate in Parañaque City
The woman, fearing for her life, immediately ran and locked herself inside the store to avoid being stabbed.
She then called for help from barangay personnel, who apprehended the suspect before the situation could escalate further.
Investigators disclosed that this was not the first time the victim had experienced such violence.
She revealed that her partner would often get drunk or use illegal drugs, leading to repeated threats and violent behavior.
This latest incident, however, prompted her to finally put him behind bars.
The suspect was taken to the Guadalupe Police Station for detention. He now faces charges for violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.
Police stressed that the arrest was made swiftly due to the quick coordination between the barangay tanods and local law enforcers.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.