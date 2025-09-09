Mark Vicelles shows heart, but loses to Tomioka by TKO in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japan-based Filipino boxer Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles put up a brave stand but eventually succumbed to a technical knockout (TKO) loss against Japan’s Kosuke Tomioka on September 7 in Shizuoka, Japan.

The former Cebu-based fighter, who once fought under the banner of the Omega Boxing Gym, fell in the seventh round of their scheduled eight-round flyweight non-title bout promoted by Masaaki Maejima.

The defeat marked Vicelles’ second career loss, dropping his record to 20 wins (11 knockouts), two losses, and a draw.

It also snapped his three-fight winning streak that began in 2023. Tomioka, meanwhile, improved to 10-4 with eight knockouts and extended his own streak to three straight wins.

Tomioka seemed determined to rewrite history after suffering a 2022 knockout loss to another Cebu-based fighter, Esneth Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing. This time, he stayed disciplined, circled the ring, flicked sharp jabs, and countered precisely against the aggressive Vicelles.

Vicelles had his moments. He connected with a clean left straight in the early rounds that dropped Tomioka to his knees. The Japanese fighter quickly recovered, however, and survived Vicelles’ follow-up barrage.

From then on, Tomioka grew more cautious, placing his punches with accuracy while keeping out of harm’s way. His steady jab-and-straight combinations battered Vicelles’ face, which showed visible swelling as the rounds wore on.

Both boxers sustained damage with Tomioka fought through a deep cut above his right eyebrow that nearly forced a stoppage, but the Japanese kept piling up points.

The end came in the seventh round when Tomioka caught Vicelles with a perfectly timed counter left hook to the chin. Vicelles managed to rise, but Tomioka swarmed him with unanswered combinations, leaving the referee no choice but to halt the fight.

