Michael V. strikes again with timely parody: Meet ‘Ciala Dismaya’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Comedy legend Michael V. has once again proven why he is hailed as the king of parody after debuting his latest character, Ciala Dismaya, on Bubble Gang.

This parody is a satirical take on Sarah Discaya, a figure who has been making headlines due to her being linked in controversial multi-billion-peso flood control projects and her opulent lifestyle.

In a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, Discaya admitted to purchasing an estimated ₱42-million Rolls Royce Cullinan because she was impressed by the umbrella feature that came with the vehicle. This candid admission, coupled with her extensive collection of luxury cars, has made her a subject of public scrutiny and a prime target for satire

WHO IS MICHAEL V?

Before becoming one of the Philippines’ most beloved comedians, Michael V. began his entertainment career as a rapper in 1991.

His stage name was inspired by two performers he admires: Michael Jackson and Gary V, following a trend among Filipino male rappers in the early 1990s to shorten their surnames to a single initial, like Francis M. and Andrew E.

He later transitioned to comedy, acting, and writing, eventually becoming famous for his parodies and sketches on Bubble Gang and other shows.

‘CIALA DISMAYA’

With Ciala Dismaya, he once again shows his knack for making people laugh while also reflecting current events.

Online reactions poured in quickly:

“Hahaha! Can I say it? Michael V is the greatest comedian of our generation.”

“Nakuha mo pa talaga mag taping sa kabila ng iyong kontrobersiya Sarah”

“And Bitoy have heard our calling hahahaha eto na nga”

“Effortless. Nunal lang goods na”

“Our generation’s King of Comedy ya’ll!!!”

“It’s the payong for me!”

“The best comedian ever”

Clearly, Michael V’s Ciala Dismaya struck a chord with viewers, turning trending news into pure comedic gold.

How about you Ka-Siloy, love it or hate it?