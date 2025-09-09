Gwen on unsold rice woes: That’s a Mandaue City issue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia clarified that the distribution of subsidized rice under the “Sugbo Merkado Barato” program was a province-wide initiative, implemented in coordination with all local government units (LGUs), including Mandaue City.

Garcia made the remarks during a press conference on Monday, September 8, in response to questions from the media regarding 397 unsold sacks of rice currently stored in a warehouse in Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City.

The rice was part of the provincial government’s 2023 effort to sell NFA rice at P20 per kilo to help low-income families cope with rising food prices.

1,099 sacks unsold

Mandaue City received a total of 1,099 sacks, but 397 sacks remained unsold as of the election spending ban taking effect in May 2025.

“This was taken up with all LGUs and coordinated through their treasurers’ offices and social welfare offices,” Garcia said, noting that Mandaue was among those that availed of the subsidized rice. She clarified that the province bought the rice at P25 per kilo and subsidized the cost, allowing LGUs to sell it at a lower price to their constituents.

Garcia pointed out that other LGUs had successfully sold their allocations, with some even requesting additional stock. “You could see, in other LGUs, the rice sold fast, and they even had multiple rounds of distribution,” she added.

She said the current situation in Mandaue is now a local matter and declined to comment further. “I don’t think I should take that up—that is a Mandaue City issue and should be confined to Mandaue,” she said.

No Mandaue-Capitol agreement

The issue remains unresolved, as Mandaue City and the provincial government have yet to reach an agreement. The Capitol claims Mandaue still owes around P1 million for the rice, despite no formal agreement having been signed. The city, on the other hand, maintains that without a binding contract, it should not be held liable for the unused stocks.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has called for a fair and practical solution that would be a win-win for both the city and the province.

The City Social Welfare Services Office earlier reported that efforts to sell the rice since November 2023 faced several challenges, including reports of worm infestation, a purchase limit of two kilos per week per beneficiary, poor access for remote residents, and an outdated beneficiary list.

Garcia emphasized that the Sugbo Merkado Barato program was launched in good faith as a response to the surging prices of commercial rice. “At that time, the market price was already high. This program was meant to ease that burden for our constituents,” she said

