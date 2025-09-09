Victim’s family won’t press charges against dump truck driver in fatal Lapu-Lapu crash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of a 20-year-old man has decided not to file a case against the dump truck driver involved in a fatal accident.

On Monday afternoon, Jeff Lawrence Fuentes, 20, a resident of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, died after being run over by a dump truck while riding his motorcycle in Barangay Buaya.

The dump truck was driven by a 54-year-old resident of Barangay Suba-Basbas, Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on the investigation, both vehicles were traveling in the same direction toward Barangay Ibo.

The dump truck driver said he came from Hangar Road and was on his way back to Barangay Pusok, while Fuentes was heading to fetch his mother from her workplace in Barangay Ibo.

CCTV footage showed that the motorcycle overtook on the right side and positioned itself in front of the truck. However, the driver did not stop when the traffic light turned orange, running over the motorcycle.

The driver claimed he did not see the motorist and later apologized to the victim’s family. He was immediately detained by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

On Tuesday morning, the truck operator and the victim’s family met at the police station and agreed to settle, choosing not to pursue a case.

“Ako dili ko mo-blame sa driver although nakita nga duna gyud siyay reckless kay naa man gyud nakita. Kung nihunong pa lang siya, dili malata akong anak,” said Leah Fuentes, the victim’s mother.

(I will not blame the driver, although it was clear he was reckless because someone witnessed it. If only he had stopped, my son’s body would not have been severely damaged.)

The operator of the dump truck, Julius Serenio, promised to shoulder all expenses for the wake and burial.

“Akong gihatag niya sa unsa iyang gikinahanglan. From day one, atong ipahimutang iyang bata,” Serenio said.

(I gave everything they needed. From day one, we will take care of their child.)

