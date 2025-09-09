DPWH’s unfinished spillway blamed after sisters trapped in Guihulngan River

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay officials and residents of Barangay Balogo, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental are urging the contractor of the spillway bridge project in their area to fast-track its completion.

Earlier, in a video posted online by Balogo Barangay Captain Jeffrey Delarita, two sisters, aged 13 and 17, were seen trapped in the middle of the Kansalakan River after the water overflowed on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The two were on their way home from school when the river suddenly overflowed due to heavy rain.

They were eventually swept away by the current but managed to cling to a tree root before being rescued by residents.

Delarita said that if the spillway bridge had been completed, the incident might have been avoided.

The project began in February last year with a budget of ₱5 million and was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 1st Engineering District of Negros Oriental.

Delarita said the project was originally scheduled for completion within six months.

“Ang ako lang gyud nga panawagan, sir, nga unta ila naning aksyonan ug ila naning mahuman ang dugay na kaayo namong gipangandoy. Unta ila nanang trabahoon ron,” Delarita said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo Cebu.

(My only appeal, sir, is that they take action and finish this project we’ve long been hoping for. Hopefully, they will work on it now.)

Delarita said the project is currently only 20 percent completed.

“Kadto unta ilang gipasalig, ila unta tong gihuman,” he added.

(They should have fulfilled what they promised.)

He explained that most of his constituents have no choice but to cross the river to get home, since the alternative path is too far.

“Kining hitaboa, nagpahinumdum ni sa ilang trabaho nga way ayo gyud,” he said.

(This incident is a reminder that their work is really useless.)

Delarita added that DPWH personnel had already spoken to him and promised to complete the project soon.

He also said the two sisters remain traumatized by the incident, with social workers currently conducting interventions to help them recover.

