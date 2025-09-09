Discaya documents’ validity questioned in Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers have raised concerns over the affidavit signed by the Discaya couple, which was read before the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing.

They noted it may be defective because it was supported by an expired professional tax receipt (PTR).

During the hearing of the House of Representatives’ infra-committee, lead presiding officer and Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon said Las Piñas Rep. Mark Anthony Santos noticed that the PTR number of Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya’s affidavit reads 2469726-1042024, indicating that it was dated 2024.

“I think people are looking at the notarization of the affidavit itself. It appears to be a bit incomplete. Is this correct? Because the PTR (professional tax receipt) of the person who notarized the document is a PTR only for 2024,” Ridon said.

“So, I just want to clarify that while this is a subscribed and sworn affidavit — actually it is Congressman Mark Santos who mentioned this — the PTR license of the lawyer who notarized […] PTR number 2469726-1042024. So, this means this is an expired notarization. Isn’t it? Isn’t this the case, lawyers call this a mere scrap of paper.”

Ridon and Santos then asked Discaya if the affidavit — which contains the list of lawmakers who allegedly received kickbacks from his companies after they won government contracts — was properly notarized.

“Yes po your Honor, may picture taking pa nga po kami sa office niya (we even had a picture taken in his office),” Discaya said.

“Mr. Chair, please submit the picture taken and when the picture was taken at the notary public. Thank you, Mr. Chair.”

In a subsequent ambush interview after the hearing, Ridon said that there is a need to reconfirm if the PTR is indeed expired, adding that the Senate blue ribbon committee should be upset about the possibility that the Discaya affidavit may be faulty.

“Well, that is one of the things mentioned by the lawyers, so we have to reconfirm with them if the PTR is really expired. But as some of the lawyers are concerned, the PTR expires if the notary public’s PTR is dated 2024,” Ridon said.

“If that’s expired, then it is a mere scrap of paper. It doesn’t bind Mr. Discaya. So, actually, the Senate should be mad because it was first raised there, you have presented an affidavit and then you tricked them,” he added.

Discaya at the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on Monday revealed that the following House members have received payoffs from him, after his companies were awarded contracts:

Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo

Uswag Ilonggo party-list Rep. Jojo Ang

Quezon City Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas

Quezon City Rep. Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde

Agap party-list Rep. Nicanor Briones

Marikina Rep. Marcelino Teodoro

San Jose del Monte Rep. Florida Robes

Romblon Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona

Laguna Rep. Benjamin Agarao Jr.

former An-Waray party-list Rep. Florencio Noel

Quezon Rep. Reynante Arrogancia

former Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo

Occidental Mindoro Rep. Leody Tarriela

Aklan Rep. Teodoro Haresco

former Zamboanga Sibugay Rep. Antonieta Eudela

Caloocan Rep. Dean Asistio

Quezon City Rep. Marivic Co-Pilar

Aside from the following lawmakers, Discaya also claimed that lawmakers have been mentioning a separate percentage for Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Both Romualdez and Co have denied Discaya’s allegations, with the Speaker calling it “false, malicious, and nothing more than name-dropping.”

According to the Speaker, if anyone used his name to get funding from projects, they did it without his knowledge and permission. /gsg

