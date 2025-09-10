Daily Gospel, September 10

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 10, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Twenty-third week in ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 6, 20-26.

Raising his eyes toward his disciples Jesus said: “Blessed are you who are poor, for the kingdom of God is yours.

Blessed are you who are now hungry, for you will be satisfied. Blessed are you who are now weeping, for you will laugh.

Blessed are you when people hate you, and when they exclude and insult you, and denounce your name as evil on account of the Son of Man.

Rejoice and leap for joy on that day! Behold, your reward will be great in heaven. For their ancestors treated the prophets in the same way.

But woe to you who are rich, for you have received your consolation.

But woe to you who are filled now, for you will be hungry. Woe to you who laugh now, for you will grieve and weep.

Woe to you when all speak well of you, for their ancestors treated the false prophets in this way.”Source: Dailygospel.org